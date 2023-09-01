comScore
MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST

MRF stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 109501.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109223.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, the open price of MRF was 109900, the close price was 109501.65, the high price was 109900, and the low price was 108225.45. The market capitalization of MRF is 46323.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 111939.95 and a 52-week low of 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 76 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:28:05 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109501.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 76 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 109,501.65.

