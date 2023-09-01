MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 109501.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109223.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of MRF was ₹109900, the close price was ₹109501.65, the high price was ₹109900, and the low price was ₹108225.45. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46323.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹111939.95 and a 52-week low of ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 76 shares.
01 Sep 2023, 08:28:05 AM IST
