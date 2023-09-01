MRF Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of MRF was ₹109900, the close price was ₹109501.65, the high price was ₹109900, and the low price was ₹108225.45. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46323.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹111939.95 and a 52-week low of ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 76 shares.

