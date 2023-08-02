MRF Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 102867.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103324.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹102100 and a close price of ₹102867.85. The stock reached a high of ₹103500 and a low of ₹102100 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43821.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103200 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 60 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:14:33 AM IST
