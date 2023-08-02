MRF Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹102100 and a close price of ₹102867.85. The stock reached a high of ₹103500 and a low of ₹102100 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43821.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103200 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 60 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.