MRF Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of ₹109,500 and a closing price of ₹108,318.6. The stock reached a high of ₹109,500 and a low of ₹108,327.5. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,001.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.