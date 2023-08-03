MRF Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 103318.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102433.45 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹103318 and a close price of ₹103318.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹103318, while the lowest price was ₹102100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43443.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹103500 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 135 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:16:35 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹103318.5 yesterday
