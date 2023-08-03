MRF Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹103318 and a close price of ₹103318.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹103318, while the lowest price was ₹102100. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹43443.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹103500 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.