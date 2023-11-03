Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 108591.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110291.7 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, the open price of MRF was 109,225.05 and the close price was 108,591.75. The high for the day was 110,799.95 and the low was 108,941.05. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,776.29 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 113,379.10 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108591.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF on the BSE had a volume of 400 shares with a closing price of 108,591.75.

