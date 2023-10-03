MRF Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108,805 and the close price was ₹108,804.75. The high for the day was ₹109,233 and the low was ₹106,892.2. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,498.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112,671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.