Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 106923.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107666.7 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of 101725.05 and closed at 102640.1. The stock had a high of 107500 and a low of 101450. The market capitalization of MRF is 45347.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103500, while the 52-week low is 78000. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1076.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107666.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹106923.1

The current stock price of MRF is 107666.7. It has experienced a 0.7% increase, resulting in a net change of 743.6.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:16:41 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹106737.1, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹106923.1

The current price of MRF stock is 106,737.1, and it has experienced a decrease of 0.17% in percentage change. This translates to a net change of -186 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02:32 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106923.1, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹102640.1

The current price of MRF stock is 106,923.1, with a percent change of 4.17 and a net change of 4,283. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:13:55 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹102640.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, MRF on the BSE had a volume of 1076 shares. The closing price for these shares was 102,640.1.

