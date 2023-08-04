MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at a price of ₹101725.05 and closed at ₹102640.1. The stock had a high of ₹107500 and a low of ₹101450. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45347.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103500, while the 52-week low is ₹78000. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1076.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹107666.7. It has experienced a 0.7% increase, resulting in a net change of 743.6.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹106,737.1, and it has experienced a decrease of 0.17% in percentage change. This translates to a net change of -186 points.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹106,923.1, with a percent change of 4.17 and a net change of 4,283. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, MRF on the BSE had a volume of 1076 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹102,640.1.
