MRF Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

MRF Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 145103.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145550.25 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today
MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 145934.85, closed at 145103.75 with a high of 147600 and a low of 145000.05. The market capitalization stood at 61713.31 crore with a 52-week high of 151283.4 and a 52-week low of 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 21 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹145103.75 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF had a BSE volume of 21 shares with a closing price of 145103.75.

