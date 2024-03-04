MRF Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹145934.85, closed at ₹145103.75 with a high of ₹147600 and a low of ₹145000.05. The market capitalization stood at 61713.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹151283.4 and a 52-week low of ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 21 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.