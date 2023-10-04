Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock soars with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 107279.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108388.2 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108,500 and the close price was 107,279.4. The stock reached a high of 108,599.65 and a low of 106,555. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,968.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108388.2, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹107279.4

The current stock price of MRF is 108,388.2, which represents a percent change of 1.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1,108.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by this amount.

04 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107279.4 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF had a trading volume of 232 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 107,279.4.

