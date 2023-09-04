MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF's stock opened at ₹109299 and closed at ₹108784.3. The stock reached a high of ₹109299 and a low of ₹107650. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45842.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 120 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF September futures opened at 108896.95 as against previous close of 108296.65 MRF, a leading automobile tyre manufacturer, currently has a spot price of ₹108,619.65. The bid price stands at ₹108,932.9 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is ₹108,978.0 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 33,570.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108600, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹107988.25 The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹108600. It has seen a percent change of 0.57, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 611.75, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for MRF Profit Loss Share Via

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108600, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹107988.25 The current price of MRF stock is ₹108600. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹611.75. Share Via

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.51% 3 Months 7.19% 6 Months 25.03% YTD 21.97% 1 Year 26.83% Share Via

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108089.35, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹108784.3 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108089.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.64% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -694.95. Share Via

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108784.3 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 120 shares. The closing price for MRF was ₹108,784.3. Share Via