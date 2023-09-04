MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MRF's stock opened at ₹109299 and closed at ₹108784.3. The stock reached a high of ₹109299 and a low of ₹107650. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45842.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MRF September futures opened at 108896.95 as against previous close of 108296.65
MRF, a leading automobile tyre manufacturer, currently has a spot price of ₹108,619.65. The bid price stands at ₹108,932.9 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is ₹108,978.0 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 33,570.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108600, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹107988.25
The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹108600. It has seen a percent change of 0.57, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 611.75, suggesting a positive movement.
MRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|7.19%
|6 Months
|25.03%
|YTD
|21.97%
|1 Year
|26.83%
MRF Live Updates
