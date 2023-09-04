comScore
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 107988.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108600 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's stock opened at 109299 and closed at 108784.3. The stock reached a high of 109299 and a low of 107650. The market capitalization of MRF is 45842.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF was 120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:03 AM IST

MRF September futures opened at 108896.95 as against previous close of 108296.65

MRF, a leading automobile tyre manufacturer, currently has a spot price of 108,619.65. The bid price stands at 108,932.9 with a bid quantity of 10, while the offer price is 108,978.0 with an offer quantity of 10. The stock has an open interest of 33,570.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹108600, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹107988.25

The stock price of MRF is currently at 108600. It has seen a percent change of 0.57, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 611.75, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Sep 2023, 09:43:23 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108600, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹107988.25

The current price of MRF stock is 108600. There has been a 0.57% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 611.75.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months7.19%
6 Months25.03%
YTD21.97%
1 Year26.83%
04 Sep 2023, 09:33:18 AM IST

04 Sep 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108089.35, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹108784.3

The current stock price of MRF is 108089.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.64% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -694.95.

04 Sep 2023, 08:28:32 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108784.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF was 120 shares. The closing price for MRF was 108,784.3.

