MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock price rises on positive trading day

MRF stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 145550.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146150.1 per share.
MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF was ₹145400.05, closing at ₹145550.25. The stock reached a high of ₹146801.9 and a low of ₹144599.45. The market capitalization was ₹61967.64 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹151283.4 and the low was at ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 442 shares traded.
05 Mar 2024, 09:08:29 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 09:08:29 AM IST
MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹146150.1, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹145550.25
The current price of MRF stock is ₹146150.1, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 599.85.
05 Mar 2024, 08:09:31 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:09:31 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹145550.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, MRF had a volume of 442 shares with a closing price of ₹145550.25.
