Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock price rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 145550.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146150.1 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF was 145400.05, closing at 145550.25. The stock reached a high of 146801.9 and a low of 144599.45. The market capitalization was 61967.64 cr. The 52-week high was at 151283.4 and the low was at 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹146150.1, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹145550.25

The current price of MRF stock is 146150.1, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 599.85.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹145550.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF had a volume of 442 shares with a closing price of 145550.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!