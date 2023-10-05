MRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, MRF's stock had an opening price of ₹108650 and a closing price of ₹108160.7. The stock reached a high of ₹108650 and a low of ₹106507.7. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45353.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2, while the 52-week low is ₹80110.1. The BSE volume for MRF was 152 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108160.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 152. The closing price for the shares was ₹108,160.7.