MRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, MRF's stock had an opening price of ₹108650 and a closing price of ₹108160.7. The stock reached a high of ₹108650 and a low of ₹106507.7. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45353.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2, while the 52-week low is ₹80110.1. The BSE volume for MRF was 152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.