MRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 108160.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106937 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's stock had an opening price of 108650 and a closing price of 108160.7. The stock reached a high of 108650 and a low of 106507.7. The market capitalization of MRF is 45353.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112671.2, while the 52-week low is 80110.1. The BSE volume for MRF was 152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108160.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 152. The closing price for the shares was 108,160.7.

