MRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 107988.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107815.2 per share.

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stock was 108500, and the close price was 107988.25. The stock had a high of 108981.1 and a low of 107650. The market capitalization of MRF is 45725.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95, while the 52-week low is 78000. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107988.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 92. The closing price for the shares was 107,988.25.

