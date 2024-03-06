MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

MRF stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 145326.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145700 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹146499.95, reached a high of ₹147000, and a low of ₹145000 before closing at ₹146150.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 61882.76 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was ₹151283.4 and the 52-week low was ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.