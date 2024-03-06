Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
MRF stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 145326.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145700 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 146499.95, reached a high of 147000, and a low of 145000 before closing at 146150.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 61882.76 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was 151283.4 and the 52-week low was 81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST MRF Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹145700, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹145326.15

The current price of MRF stock is 145700, with a net change of 373.85 and a percent change of 0.26. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months20.24%
6 Months33.98%
YTD12.21%
1 Year67.67%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹145949.9, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹146150.1

The current price of MRF stock is 145949.9 with a net change of -200.2 and a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹146150.1 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF had a trading volume of 442 shares with a closing price of 146150.1.

