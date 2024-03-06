MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹146499.95, reached a high of ₹147000, and a low of ₹145000 before closing at ₹146150.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 61882.76 crore. The 52-week high for MRF was ₹151283.4 and the 52-week low was ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹145700, with a net change of 373.85 and a percent change of 0.26. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.43%
|3 Months
|20.24%
|6 Months
|33.98%
|YTD
|12.21%
|1 Year
|67.67%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹145949.9 with a net change of -200.2 and a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, MRF had a trading volume of 442 shares with a closing price of ₹146150.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!