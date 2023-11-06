MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹110,415 and the close price was ₹110,512.4. The stock reached a high of ₹111,700 and a low of ₹107,366.25 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,768.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 1174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.