MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 110512.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107916.15 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 110,415 and the close price was 110,512.4. The stock reached a high of 111,700 and a low of 107,366.25 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,768.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 1174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107916.15, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹110512.4

The current stock price of MRF is 107,916.15. It has experienced a percent change of -2.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is - 2,596.25, showing a decline in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹110512.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1174. The closing price of the shares was 110,512.4.

