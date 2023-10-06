Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 06 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 106882.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106900.65 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 107,630 and the close price was 106,882.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 107,686.7 and the lowest price was 106,685.4. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,338.09 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 80,110.1. On the BSE, only 146 shares of MRF were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106882.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF BSE, the volume was 146 shares. The close price was 106,882.05.

