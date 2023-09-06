Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 108481.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108165.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108,500, while the close price was 108,183.45. The stock had a high of 108,745.40 and a low of 107,952.35. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 45,961.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95, and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108165.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹108481.7

The current stock price of MRF is 108165.95 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -315.75, indicating a decrease of 315.75 from the previous closing price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST MRF Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months7.2%
6 Months25.15%
YTD22.57%
1 Year28.8%
06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108371.2, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹108183.45

The current stock price of MRF is 108,371.2 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 187.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

06 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108183.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF stock was 116 shares. The closing price of the stock was 108183.45.

