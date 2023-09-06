MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108,500, while the close price was ₹108,183.45. The stock had a high of ₹108,745.40 and a low of ₹107,952.35. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹45,961.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.