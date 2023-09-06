MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108,500, while the close price was ₹108,183.45. The stock had a high of ₹108,745.40 and a low of ₹107,952.35. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹45,961.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95, and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 116 shares.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108165.95 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -315.75, indicating a decrease of ₹315.75 from the previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|7.2%
|6 Months
|25.15%
|YTD
|22.57%
|1 Year
|28.8%
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,371.2 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 187.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, the BSE volume for MRF stock was 116 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹108183.45.
