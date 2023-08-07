Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 111264.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110221.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's stock opened at 109,000 and closed at 106,923.1. The stock reached a high of 111,939.95 and a low of 106,737.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 47,008.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 111,939.95 and 78,000 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹110221.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current stock price of MRF is 110221.95. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.94% in its price, resulting in a net change of -1042.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹110580, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 110580 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.62%. The net change is -684.65, indicating a decrease in the stock's value by 684.65.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹110888, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current stock price of MRF is 110,888 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -376.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

07 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹111000, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is 111,000. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -264.65, suggesting a decrease of 264.65 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹111000, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current price of MRF stock is 111,000 with a net change of -264.65 and a percentage change of -0.24%.

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST MRF Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹111111, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current stock price of MRF is 111,111 with a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -153.65, suggesting a decrease of 153.65 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹111059.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹111264.65

The current price of MRF stock is 111,059.25. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -205.4, suggesting a decrease of 205.4 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹110839.8, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹106923.1

The current price of MRF stock is 110,839.8. It has experienced a percent change of 3.66, resulting in a net change of 3916.7.

07 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106923.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume was 781 shares. The closing price for the day was 106,923.1.

