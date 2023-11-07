MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges in Negative Trade

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹109,000 and the close price was ₹107,726.05. The stock had a high of ₹109,000 and a low of ₹107,096.6. The market capitalization for MRF is ₹45,587.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low was ₹81,390.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 287.
MRF's spot price stands at INR 107616.1, with a bid price of INR 107673.4 and an offer price of INR 107754.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 5. The open interest for MRF is 51530.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹107,487.95, with a -0.22% percent change and a net change of -238.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and the net change is a decrease of ₹238.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|0.76%
|6 Months
|9.89%
|YTD
|21.3%
|1 Year
|17.69%
The current price of MRF stock is ₹107,487.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.22% in its value, resulting in a net change of -238.1.
On the last day, the volume of MRF on the BSE was 287 shares. The closing price of MRF on that day was ₹107,726.05.
