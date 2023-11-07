Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges in Negative Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 107726.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107487.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 109,000 and the close price was 107,726.05. The stock had a high of 109,000 and a low of 107,096.6. The market capitalization for MRF is 45,587.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 113,379.1 and the 52-week low was 81,390.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 287.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST MRF November futures opened at 107805.35 as against previous close of 107805.35

MRF's spot price stands at INR 107616.1, with a bid price of INR 107673.4 and an offer price of INR 107754.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 5. The open interest for MRF is 51530.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST MRF Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹107487.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹107726.05

The current stock price of MRF is 107,487.95, with a -0.22% percent change and a net change of -238.1. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and the net change is a decrease of 238.1.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months0.76%
6 Months9.89%
YTD21.3%
1 Year17.69%
07 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107487.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹107726.05

The current price of MRF stock is 107,487.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.22% in its value, resulting in a net change of -238.1.

07 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107726.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of MRF on the BSE was 287 shares. The closing price of MRF on that day was 107,726.05.

