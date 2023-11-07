MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plunges in Negative Trade

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹109,000 and the close price was ₹107,726.05. The stock had a high of ₹109,000 and a low of ₹107,096.6. The market capitalization for MRF is ₹45,587.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low was ₹81,390.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 287.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.