MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 108481.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109501 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

The last day of trading for MRF had an open price of 107900 and a close price of 108481.7. The highest price for the day was 109501 and the lowest price was 107528.8. The market capitalization of MRF is 46440.94 crore. The 52-week high for MRF is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for MRF on the last trading day was 145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109501, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹108481.7

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 109501. There has been a 0.94 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1019.3.

07 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108481.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145. The closing price for the stock was 108,481.7.

