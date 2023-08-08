MRF Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 111264.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108214.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, MRF's opening price was ₹110839.8 and the closing price was ₹111264.65. The stock reached a high of ₹111563.15 and a low of ₹108000. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45895.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹111939.95 and a 52-week low of ₹78000. The BSE volume for the day was 771 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:11:58 AM IST
