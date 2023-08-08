Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 111264.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108214.5 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's opening price was 110839.8 and the closing price was 111264.65. The stock reached a high of 111563.15 and a low of 108000. The market capitalization of MRF is 45895.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 111939.95 and a 52-week low of 78000. The BSE volume for the day was 771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹111264.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 771 shares traded and the closing price was 111,264.65.

