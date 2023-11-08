MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock surges with positive trading performance

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹108,400 and the close price was ₹107,384.7. The stock reached a high of ₹108,400 and a low of ₹107,010 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,473.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113,379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 199 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for MRF Top active call options for MRF at 08 Nov 10:54 were at strike price of ₹115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹294.1 (+47.38%) & ₹1235.2 (+30.74%) respectively. Top active put options for MRF at 08 Nov 10:54 were at strike price of ₹100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹137.0 (-44.87%) & ₹520.0 (-41.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

MRF share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balkrishna Industries 2626.2 69.4 2.71 2644.85 1801.0 50768.96 MRF 108150.0 994.7 0.93 113379.1 81390.95 45867.93 Apollo Tyres 407.3 22.0 5.71 440.95 269.73 25867.66 Bengal & Assam Company 8160.0 -68.55 -0.83 8249.0 2820.0 9217.81 CEAT 2191.0 91.6 4.36 2640.0 1357.6 8862.61

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108050, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹107155.3 The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹108050 with a percent change of 0.83. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 894.7, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹894.7.

MRF November futures opened at 107390.35 as against previous close of 107425.95 MRF, a leading tire manufacturer in India, currently has a spot price of INR 108237.25. The bid price stands at INR 108525.0, while the offer price is INR 108578.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 5 each. The stock's open interest is 47490. MRF is known for its high-quality tires and is a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The low price of MRF stock today was ₹107,434.35 and the high price was ₹108,425.60.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.03% 3 Months 0.97% 6 Months 9.93% YTD 21.06% 1 Year 12.95%

