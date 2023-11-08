comScore
LIVE UPDATES

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock surges with positive trading performance

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 107155.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108050 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRFPremium
MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was 108,400 and the close price was 107,384.7. The stock reached a high of 108,400 and a low of 107,010 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,473.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113,379.1 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:54:00 AM IST

Top active options for MRF

Top active call options for MRF at 08 Nov 10:54 were at strike price of 115000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 110000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 294.1 (+47.38%) & 1235.2 (+30.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for MRF at 08 Nov 10:54 were at strike price of 100000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 105000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 137.0 (-44.87%) & 520.0 (-41.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36:27 AM IST

MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balkrishna Industries2626.269.42.712644.851801.050768.96
MRF108150.0994.70.93113379.181390.9545867.93
Apollo Tyres407.322.05.71440.95269.7325867.66
Bengal & Assam Company8160.0-68.55-0.838249.02820.09217.81
CEAT2191.091.64.362640.01357.68862.61
08 Nov 2023, 10:26:06 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹108050, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹107155.3

The stock price of MRF is currently at 108050 with a percent change of 0.83. This means that the stock has increased by 0.83% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 894.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 894.7.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21:26 AM IST

MRF November futures opened at 107390.35 as against previous close of 107425.95

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer in India, currently has a spot price of INR 108237.25. The bid price stands at INR 108525.0, while the offer price is INR 108578.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 5 each. The stock's open interest is 47490. MRF is known for its high-quality tires and is a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:13:14 AM IST

MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MRF stock today was 107,434.35 and the high price was 108,425.60.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:45 AM IST

MRF Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51:18 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹108046.4, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹107155.3

The current stock price of MRF is 108,046.4 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 891.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41:28 AM IST

MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months0.97%
6 Months9.93%
YTD21.06%
1 Year12.95%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22:50 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108144.8, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹107155.3

The current stock price of MRF is 108,144.8, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 989.5.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07:42 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107384.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 199. The closing price for the shares was 107,384.7.

Recommended For You
