MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹109,347.4 and a close price of ₹109,451.75. The stock reached a high of ₹109,800 and a low of ₹108,750.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹46,122.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 179. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF September futures opened at 109112.35 as against previous close of 109572.7 MRF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 109199.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 109305.0, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay. On the other hand, the offer price is 109402.8, showing the minimum price at which sellers are willing to sell. The stock has a relatively low offer quantity of 10 and a bid quantity of 20. The open interest stands at 34250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹109066.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹109111.55 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹109066.6 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -44.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by this amount.

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109438, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹109111.55 The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is ₹109,438. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹326.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

MRF share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.48% 3 Months 6.69% 6 Months 27.58% YTD 23.35% 1 Year 28.28%

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108750.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹109451.75 The current stock price of MRF is ₹108750.05. There has been a negative percent change of 0.64%, resulting in a net change of -701.7.

