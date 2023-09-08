Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 109111.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109066.6 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of 109,347.4 and a close price of 109,451.75. The stock reached a high of 109,800 and a low of 108,750.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 46,122.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 179.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST MRF September futures opened at 109112.35 as against previous close of 109572.7

MRF is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 109199.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 109305.0, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay. On the other hand, the offer price is 109402.8, showing the minimum price at which sellers are willing to sell. The stock has a relatively low offer quantity of 10 and a bid quantity of 20. The open interest stands at 34250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹109066.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹109111.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 109066.6 with a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -44.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by this amount.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹109438, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹109111.55

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 109,438. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 326.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST MRF Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months6.69%
6 Months27.58%
YTD23.35%
1 Year28.28%
08 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108750.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹109451.75

The current stock price of MRF is 108750.05. There has been a negative percent change of 0.64%, resulting in a net change of -701.7.

08 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109451.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 179 shares traded. The closing price for each share was 109,451.75.

