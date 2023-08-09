MRF Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹106,500 and the close price was ₹108,214.5. The stock had a high of ₹108,834.2 and a low of ₹105,858.6. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,674.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for the stock was 215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.