MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading session

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹142,500 and the close price was ₹142,483.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹143,599.95 and the low was ₹140,553.35. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹59,751.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150,000 and the 52-week low is ₹81,390.95. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 210 shares.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹138126, which represents a net change of -4357.35 and a percent change of -3.06. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.06% or ₹4357.35.
MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 138620.1 with a bid price of INR 138781.35 and an offer price of INR 138898.6. The bid quantity is 5 and the offer quantity is 10. The open interest for MRF stock is 38610.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MRF
|138957.85
|-3525.5
|-2.47
|150000.0
|81390.95
|58933.97
|Balkrishna Industries
|2293.0
|-16.7
|-0.72
|2783.5
|1912.3
|44327.63
|Apollo Tyres
|505.55
|-33.15
|-6.15
|559.85
|303.0
|32107.53
|JK Tyre & Industries
|490.25
|-21.35
|-4.17
|554.35
|141.65
|12071.47
|Bengal & Assam Company
|9699.9
|-198.5
|-2.01
|10388.95
|3251.0
|10957.33
On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 210 shares. The closing price of each share was ₹142,483.35.
