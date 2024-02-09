Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 142483.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138126 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 142,500 and the close price was 142,483.35. The stock's high for the day was 143,599.95 and the low was 140,553.35. The market capitalization of MRF is 59,751.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150,000 and the 52-week low is 81,390.95. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 01:00 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹138126, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹142483.35

The current stock price of MRF is 138126, which represents a net change of -4357.35 and a percent change of -3.06. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.06% or 4357.35.

Click here for MRF AGM

09 Feb 2024, 12:57 PM IST MRF February futures opened at 144074.5 as against previous close of 143381.95

MRF stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 138620.1 with a bid price of INR 138781.35 and an offer price of INR 138898.6. The bid quantity is 5 and the offer quantity is 10. The open interest for MRF stock is 38610.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM IST MRF Live Updates

09 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM IST MRF share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MRF138957.85-3525.5-2.47150000.081390.9558933.97
Balkrishna Industries2293.0-16.7-0.722783.51912.344327.63
Apollo Tyres505.55-33.15-6.15559.85303.032107.53
JK Tyre & Industries490.25-21.35-4.17554.35141.6512071.47
Bengal & Assam Company9699.9-198.5-2.0110388.953251.010957.33
09 Feb 2024, 12:20 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF closed at ₹142483.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of MRF shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 210 shares. The closing price of each share was 142,483.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!