MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 107155.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108041.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was 108050 and the close price was 107155.3. The stock reached a high of 108692.25 and a low of 107434.35. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 45809.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 113379.1 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF shares was 140.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108041.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹107155.3

The current stock price of MRF is 108,041.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 886.65, further supporting the upward movement. Overall, MRF stock has seen a positive trend in its value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107155.3 on last trading day

On the last day, MRF BSE had a trading volume of 140 shares and the closing price was 107,155.3.

