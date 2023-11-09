MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF stock was ₹108050 and the close price was ₹107155.3. The stock reached a high of ₹108692.25 and a low of ₹107434.35. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹45809.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹113379.1 and the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF shares was 140.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹108,041.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹886.65, further supporting the upward movement. Overall, MRF stock has seen a positive trend in its value.
