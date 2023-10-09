MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The last day of trading for MRF saw an open price of ₹107,401 and a close price of ₹106,746.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹108,038.5 and the low was ₹107,157.45. MRF's market capitalization is currently at ₹45,592.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112,671.2, while the 52-week low is ₹80,110.1. On the BSE, a total volume of 144 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MRF share price live: Today's Price range The stock of MRF had a low price of ₹106,390.7 and a high price of ₹107,450 today. Share Via

MRF October futures opened at 107801.45 as against previous close of 108038.7 MRF stock is currently priced at 106763.2 in the spot market. The bid price is 107299.0, while the offer price is 107377.9. There is a bid quantity of 10 and an offer quantity of 10. The open interest for MRF stock is 41860.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹106759.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹107594.65 The current stock price of MRF is ₹106,759.3. There has been a decrease of 0.78% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - ₹835.35. Share Via

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107500, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹106746.3 The current stock price of MRF is ₹107500. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 753.7. Share Via

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106746.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 144. The closing price for the day was ₹106,746.3. Share Via