MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 107594.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106759.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

The last day of trading for MRF saw an open price of 107,401 and a close price of 106,746.3. The stock's high for the day was 108,038.5 and the low was 107,157.45. MRF's market capitalization is currently at 45,592.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2, while the 52-week low is 80,110.1. On the BSE, a total volume of 144 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST MRF share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of MRF had a low price of 106,390.7 and a high price of 107,450 today.

09 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST MRF October futures opened at 107801.45 as against previous close of 108038.7

MRF stock is currently priced at 106763.2 in the spot market. The bid price is 107299.0, while the offer price is 107377.9. There is a bid quantity of 10 and an offer quantity of 10. The open interest for MRF stock is 41860.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST MRF Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹106759.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹107594.65

The current stock price of MRF is 106,759.3. There has been a decrease of 0.78% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - 835.35.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107500, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹106746.3

The current stock price of MRF is 107500. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 753.7.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106746.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 144. The closing price for the day was 106,746.3.

