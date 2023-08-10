MRF Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹106,500 and the close price was ₹107,667.75. The stock reached a high of ₹108,075.95 and a low of ₹106,000.15. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,117.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.