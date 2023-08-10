MRF Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM ISTLivemint
MRF stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 107667.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106380.2 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was ₹106,500 and the close price was ₹107,667.75. The stock reached a high of ₹108,075.95 and a low of ₹106,000.15. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,117.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111,939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 262 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:15:50 AM IST
MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107667.75 yesterday
