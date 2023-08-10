Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 107667.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106380.2 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 106,500 and the close price was 107,667.75. The stock reached a high of 108,075.95 and a low of 106,000.15. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,117.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111,939.95 and the 52-week low is 78,000. The BSE volume for MRF was 262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107667.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 262 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 107,667.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.