MRF Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MRF was ₹107450, and the close price was ₹107594.65. The stock had a high of ₹107598.5 and a low of ₹106390.7. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹45425.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112671.2, while the 52-week low is ₹80110.1. The BSE volume for MRF on this day was 181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.