MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stock was ₹106400 and the close price was ₹106380.2. The stock reached a high of ₹106558.95 and a low of ₹105709.4 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45122.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111939.95 and the 52-week low is ₹78000. The BSE volume for the stock was 139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.