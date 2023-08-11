Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 106359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106032.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, the open price of MRF stock was 106400 and the close price was 106380.2. The stock reached a high of 106558.95 and a low of 105709.4 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45122.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. The BSE volume for the stock was 139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹106032.3, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹106359.8

The current stock price of MRF is 106032.3. There has been a decrease of -0.31% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -327.5.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST MRF Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months2.95%
6 Months19.75%
YTD20.13%
1 Year27.42%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST MRF August futures opened at 106719.45 as against previous close of 106769.7

MRF, a leading tire manufacturer, is currently trading at a spot price of 106150.2. The bid price stands at 106516.0, while the offer price is 106580.0. The offer quantity is 10, and the bid quantity is also 10. The stock has a significant open interest of 40620. MRF's strong market position and high demand make it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST MRF Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹106392.95, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹106380.2

The current price of MRF stock is 106392.95 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 12.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.01% and has risen by 12.75 points.

11 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹106380.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, MRF on the BSE recorded a volume of 139 shares. The closing price for MRF shares was 106380.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.