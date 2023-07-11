Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 101836.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's 100581.6

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 100581.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101836.95 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 101446.9 and the close price was 101187.7. The stock reached a high of 101700.4 and a low of 100432.55. The company has a market capitalization of 42654.47 crores. The 52-week high for MRF is 101899.35 and the 52-week low is 71096.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF closed today at ₹101836.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The closing price of MRF stock today is 101,836.95, which represents a 1.25% increase from yesterday's closing price of 100,581.6. The net change in the stock price is 1,255.35.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101800, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,800. It has experienced a 1.21% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1,218.4.

11 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101655.8, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101655.8 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 1074.2. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.07% and gained 1074.2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101600, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101600. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1018.4, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101619.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101,619.4. This represents a 1.03 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1037.8, indicating a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101619.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current price of MRF stock is 101,619.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, resulting in a net change of 1037.8.

11 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101619.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,619.4. It has experienced a 1.03% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1,037.8.

11 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101729.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,729.95 with a percent change of 1.14. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1148.35, which means the stock has increased by 1148.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101729.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,729.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 1148.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101722.35, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,722.35 with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 1140.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% from its previous value and has gone up by 1140.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101722.35, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,722.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, with a net change of 1,140.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.13% and the actual increase in price is 1,140.75.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101790.15, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,790.15 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 1208.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.2% or 1208.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101841.8, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,841.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.25, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1260.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101841.8, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,841.8. It has seen a percent change of 1.25, indicating a moderate increase in value. The net change is 1260.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101852, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current price of MRF stock is 101,852 with a 1.26% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1,270.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101853.95, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current price of MRF stock is 101853.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.26, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1272.35, indicating an increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101694.7, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The stock price of MRF is currently at 101,694.7, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 1113.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% or 1113.1.

11 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101872.85, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

As of the latest data, the stock price of MRF is 101,872.85. The stock has experienced a 1.28% increase, resulting in a net change of 1,291.25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101600, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current data for MRF stock shows that the stock price is 101600. There has been a 1.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1018.4.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101600, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101,600. There has been a 1.01% percent change, resulting in a net change of 1018.4.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101556.8, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101556.8, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 975.2. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.97% or 975.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101531.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,531.15 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 949.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the value has risen by 949.55.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101531.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current price of MRF stock is 101,531.15. It has experienced a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 949.55.

11 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101295.95, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101295.95. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 714.35.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101117.2, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,117.2. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 535.6.

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101010, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101010 with a net change of 428.4 and a percent change of 0.43.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹100573.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹101187.7

The current stock price of MRF is 100,573.05. It has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.61%. The net change in the stock price is - 614.65.

11 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹101187.7 yesterday

On the last day, the total volume of MRF shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 200 shares. The closing price of MRF shares on that day was 101,187.7.

