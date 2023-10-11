Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 107217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107754.3 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of 107,550.1 and a close price of 107,229.1. The stock had a high of 108,045.6 and a low of 107,101 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is 45,454.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 112,671.2 and the 52-week low is 80,850. On the BSE, there were 64 shares traded for MRF.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹107754.3, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹107217.8

The current stock price of MRF is 107754.3 with a net change of 536.5 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 536.5 points or 0.5% compared to the previous trading day.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹107175, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹107229.1

The current price of MRF stock is 107175 with a net change of -54.1 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107229.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 64 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was 107,229.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.