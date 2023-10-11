MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MRF had an open price of ₹107,550.1 and a close price of ₹107,229.1. The stock had a high of ₹108,045.6 and a low of ₹107,101 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is ₹45,454.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹112,671.2 and the 52-week low is ₹80,850. On the BSE, there were 64 shares traded for MRF.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹107754.3 with a net change of 536.5 and a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 536.5 points or 0.5% compared to the previous trading day.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹107175 with a net change of -54.1 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 64 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹107,229.1.
