MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF shares slide as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 109111.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108767.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day, MRF's open price was 109347.45 and the close price was 109111.55. The high for the day was 109438 and the low was 108767.85. The market capitalization of MRF was 46130.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 111939.95 and the 52-week low was 78000. The BSE volume for MRF shares on that day was 234.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹108767.85, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹109111.55

The current stock price of MRF is 108,767.85, with a net change of -343.7 and a percent change of -0.31%. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

11 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹109111.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MRF BSE had a volume of 234 shares and closed at a price of 109,111.55.

