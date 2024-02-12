Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 137047.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139966.65 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MRF stock was 142500 and the close price was 142483.35. The stock reached a high of 143599.95 and a low of 136350. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at 58107.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 150000, while the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 1094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST MRF February futures opened at 138380.0 as against previous close of 137354.35

MRF is currently trading at a spot price of 139,422.7. The bid price is 140,146.8 with a bid quantity of 5, and the offer price is 140,265.8 with an offer quantity of 5. The open interest stands at 39,810.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST MRF Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹139966.65, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹137047.15

The current price of MRF stock is 139966.65 with a percent change of 2.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2919.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months14.75%
6 Months29.34%
YTD5.79%
1 Year54.35%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹137047.15, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹142483.35

The current stock price of MRF is 137047.15, which represents a decrease of 3.82% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5436.2, indicating a significant decline.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹142483.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 1094 shares. The closing price for MRF was 142,483.35.

