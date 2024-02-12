MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MRF stock was ₹142500 and the close price was ₹142483.35. The stock reached a high of ₹143599.95 and a low of ₹136350. The market capitalization of MRF is currently at ₹58107.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹150000, while the 52-week low is ₹81390.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 1094 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MRF is currently trading at a spot price of ₹139,422.7. The bid price is ₹140,146.8 with a bid quantity of 5, and the offer price is ₹140,265.8 with an offer quantity of 5. The open interest stands at 39,810.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of MRF stock is ₹139966.65 with a percent change of 2.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2919.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|14.75%
|6 Months
|29.34%
|YTD
|5.79%
|1 Year
|54.35%
The current stock price of MRF is ₹137047.15, which represents a decrease of 3.82% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5436.2, indicating a significant decline.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for MRF was 1094 shares. The closing price for MRF was ₹142,483.35.
