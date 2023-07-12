comScore
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at ₹102138.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST

MRF stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 101839.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102138.85 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of MRF was 100581.6 and the close price remained the same. The stock had a high of 102222 and a low of 100581.6. The market capitalization of MRF is 43190.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 101899.35 and the 52-week low is 75139.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 267 shares.

12 Jul 2023, 04:19:34 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF closed today at ₹102138.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 102,138.85, with a 0.29% percent change and a net change of 298.9. The previous day's closing price was 101,839.95.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15:14 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102180, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

Based on the current data, the MRF stock price is 102180, with a net change of 340.05 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:05:28 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102179.95, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102179.95, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 340. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:46:51 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102114.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102,114.25. It has experienced a 0.27% increase in its value, with a net change of 274.3.

12 Jul 2023, 02:30:06 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102106.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

MRF stock is currently priced at 102,106.85 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 266.9. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.26% and the price has gone up by 266.9 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16:42 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102106.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102,106.85 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 266.9, indicating a small increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09:00 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102106.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102,106.85, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 266.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:51:58 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101916.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101,916.75 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 76.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 76.8 points. This information provides an insight into the recent performance of MRF stock in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 01:32:31 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101916.75, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101,916.75. The percent change in the stock price is 0.08, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 76.8, which means the stock has increased by 76.8.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03:56 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101840.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price is 101840.1. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant change in value. The net change is 0.15, which is a minimal increase. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with minimal fluctuations in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51:47 PM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101840.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101840.1, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with no significant increase or decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34:45 PM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101760.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101760.45. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -79.5, suggesting a decrease of 79.5.

12 Jul 2023, 12:23:53 PM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101760.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101,760.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -79.5, suggesting a decrease of 79.5 per share.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02:18 PM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101987.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101,987.5. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.14. This corresponds to a net change of 147.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:50:21 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101987.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

As of the current data, the MRF stock price is 101,987.5 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 147.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.14% or 147.55. MRF is a well-known tire manufacturing company in India, and these numbers reflect the recent performance of its stock in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 11:33:43 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101987.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101987.5, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 147.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:20:26 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101929.75, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101929.75 with a net change of 89.8, representing a 0.09 percent increase.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05:14 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102017.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102017.9 with a net change of 177.95, representing a percent change of 0.17.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51:51 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102032.8, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102032.8, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 192.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:31:31 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101872.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101,872.55 with a net change of 32.6 and a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 32.6 units, representing a 0.03% change in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15:55 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101872.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The stock price of MRF is currently at 101872.55, with a slight increase of 0.03% or 32.6 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03:56 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101872.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 101872.55, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 32.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a net gain of 32.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45:02 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101849.25, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101849.25. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 9.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:39:28 AM IST

12 Jul 2023, 09:35:15 AM IST

MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101836.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is 101836.75. The percent change is 0, indicating that there has been no change in the stock price. However, there has been a net change of -3.2, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:15:47 AM IST

MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101850, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current data of MRF stock shows that the price is 101,850. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change is 10.05, meaning the stock has increased by 10.05.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:06 AM IST

MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101836.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹100581.6

The current stock price of MRF is 101,836.95 with a net change of 1.25% or 1,255.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25% from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 08:11:00 AM IST

MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹100581.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267. The closing price for the stock was 100581.6.

