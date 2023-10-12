Hello User
MRF Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 107217.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107741.75 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF's open price was 107,218. The stock closed at 107,217.8, with a high of 108,100 and a low of 107,218. The company's market capitalization is 45,694.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 112,671.2 and the 52-week low was 80,850. The BSE volume for the day was 178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹107217.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF BSE, the volume of shares traded was 178. The closing price for the shares was 107,217.8.

