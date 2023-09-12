Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 108854 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109788 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF had an opening price of 108889.6 and a closing price of 108854. The high for the day was 109788 and the low was 108889.6. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 46562.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111939.95 and the 52-week low is 78000. On the BSE, there were a total of 246 shares traded for MRF.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹109788, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹108854

The current price of MRF stock is 109,788. There has been a 0.86 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 934.

12 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹108854 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were a total of 246 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 108,854.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.