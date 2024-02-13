Hello User
MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MRF stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 142717.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143800 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF Stock Price Today

MRF Share Price Today : On the last day, MRF's open price was 138299.95 and the close price was 137047.15. The stock had a high of 146877.95 and a low of 137327.8. The market capitalization of MRF is 61015.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 150000 and the 52-week low is 81390.95. The BSE volume for MRF was 2057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST MRF February futures opened at 145000.0 as against previous close of 144493.55

MRF, the stock with a spot price of 143630, has a bid price of 144051.4 and an offer price of 144265.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 10 and an offer quantity of 5. The open interest for MRF currently stands at 41975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST MRF Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹143800, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹142717.75

The current stock price of MRF is 143800, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1082.25.

13 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST MRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months22.06%
6 Months35.32%
YTD10.98%
1 Year61.45%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹144999.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹142717.75

The current price of MRF stock is 144999.95 with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 2282.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 2282.2. This indicates positive growth in the stock's value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹137047.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MRF on the BSE, there were 2057 shares traded at a closing price of 137,047.15.

