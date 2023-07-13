MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 101350, down -0.83% from yesterday's 102195.35

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at ₹101,850 and closed at ₹101,839.95. The stock reached a high of ₹102,300 and a low of ₹101,688.2 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently ₹43,318.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102,222 and the 52-week low is ₹75,139.6. The BSE volume for MRF was 96 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of MRF stock was ₹101350, reflecting a percent change of -0.83. This resulted in a net change of -845.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹102195.35.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101392.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -802.45, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101,428.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -767.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹101566.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -628.5, which means it has decreased by that amount.
Click here for MRF Key Metrics
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101,566.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -628.5, suggesting a decline in value.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹101244.25. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -951.1, further confirming the decline in value.
The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is ₹101614.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57 percent, resulting in a net change of -580.75.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹102099.85, which represents a decrease of 0.09% or a net change of -95.5.
Click here for MRF Board Meetings
The current price of MRF stock is ₹102099.85. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.09% in the percent change, resulting in a net change of -95.5.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102099.85 with a net change of -95.5 and a percent change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹95.5 and the percentage change in the stock price is -0.09%.
The current price of MRF stock is ₹101,959 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of - ₹236.35.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹101950.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in its value. The net change in the stock price is -245.05, further reflecting a decrease in value.
Click here for MRF AGM
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹101,950.3. The percent change is -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -245.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹245.05 in the stock price.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102010.25. It has experienced a decrease of 0.18% or a net change of -185.1.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102010.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -185.1.
The current data of MRF stock shows that its price is ₹102050, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -145.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.14% and has seen a decrease of ₹145.35.
Click here for MRF News
The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹102,216.3. There has been a 0.02% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.95.
The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is ₹102100. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -95.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹95.35 in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is ₹102,245.5 with a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 50.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102245.5, with a net change of 50.15 and a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for MRF Dividend
The stock price of MRF is currently at ₹102245.5, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 50.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is ₹50.15.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102245.5, with a net change of 50.15 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 50.15 points, or 0.05% from the previous trading session.
The current data for MRF stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹102,088. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -107.35, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹107.35.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102080.35. It has experienced a small decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.11. This corresponds to a net change of -115.
Click here for MRF Profit Loss
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102,074.35. There has been a decrease of 0.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -121.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102073.25 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -122.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% and has experienced a decrease of ₹122.1.
The current stock price of MRF is ₹102,138.85, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹298.9.
On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 96. The closing price for the shares was ₹101,839.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!