Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MRF share price Today Live Updates : MRF closed today at 101350, down -0.83% from yesterday's 102195.35

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

MRF stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 102195.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101350 per share. Investors should monitor MRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MRF

On the last day of trading, MRF opened at 101,850 and closed at 101,839.95. The stock reached a high of 102,300 and a low of 101,688.2 during the day. The market capitalization of MRF is currently 43,318.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102,222 and the 52-week low is 75,139.6. The BSE volume for MRF was 96 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF closed today at ₹101350, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

Today, the closing price of MRF stock was 101350, reflecting a percent change of -0.83. This resulted in a net change of -845.35 compared to yesterday's closing price of 102195.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101392.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 101392.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in price is -802.45, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101428.3, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 101,428.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -767.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101566.85, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101566.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -628.5, which means it has decreased by that amount.

Click here for MRF Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101566.85, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 101,566.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -628.5, suggesting a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹101244.25, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101244.25. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -951.1, further confirming the decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101614.6, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is 101614.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57 percent, resulting in a net change of -580.75.

13 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102099.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 102099.85, which represents a decrease of 0.09% or a net change of -95.5.

Click here for MRF Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102099.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current price of MRF stock is 102099.85. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.09% in the percent change, resulting in a net change of -95.5.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102099.85, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102099.85 with a net change of -95.5 and a percent change of -0.09. This means that the stock price has decreased by 95.5 and the percentage change in the stock price is -0.09%.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹101959, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current price of MRF stock is 101,959 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of - 236.35.

13 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹101950.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 101950.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in its value. The net change in the stock price is -245.05, further reflecting a decrease in value.

Click here for MRF AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹101950.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 101,950.3. The percent change is -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -245.05, suggesting a decrease of 245.05 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102010.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102010.25. It has experienced a decrease of 0.18% or a net change of -185.1.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102010.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102010.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -185.1.

13 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102050, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current data of MRF stock shows that its price is 102050, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -145.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.14% and has seen a decrease of 145.35.

Click here for MRF News

13 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102216.3, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The stock price of MRF is currently at 102,216.3. There has been a 0.02% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.95.

13 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102100, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current data of MRF stock shows that the stock price is 102100. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -95.35, suggesting a decrease of 95.35 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102245.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

As of the current data, the stock price of MRF is 102,245.5 with a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 50.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102245.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102245.5, with a net change of 50.15 and a percent change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for MRF Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102245.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The stock price of MRF is currently at 102245.5, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 50.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in price is 50.15.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102245.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102245.5, with a net change of 50.15 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 50.15 points, or 0.05% from the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102088, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current data for MRF stock shows that the price of the stock is 102,088. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -107.35, meaning that the stock has decreased by 107.35.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF trading at ₹102080.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102080.35. It has experienced a small decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.11. This corresponds to a net change of -115.

Click here for MRF Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST MRF Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST MRF share price update :MRF trading at ₹102074.35, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102,074.35. There has been a decrease of 0.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -121.

13 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST MRF share price NSE Live :MRF trading at ₹102073.25, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹102195.35

The current stock price of MRF is 102073.25 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -122.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% and has experienced a decrease of 122.1.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST MRF share price Today :MRF trading at ₹102138.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹101839.95

The current stock price of MRF is 102,138.85, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 298.9.

13 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST MRF share price Live :MRF closed at ₹101839.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for MRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 96. The closing price for the shares was 101,839.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.